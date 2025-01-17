WHO Aims to Elevate Aid to Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced plans to significantly increase the scale of aid imports into Gaza, potentially reaching 600 trucks per day. This initiative will depend on a ceasefire agreement and the opening of more border crossings, according to Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, during a recent press briefing in Geneva.

The intensified aid effort aims to address the severe shortages and humanitarian needs in Gaza, exacerbated by ongoing conflict. Peeperkorn emphasized that this scale-up in aid is feasible and contingent on diplomatic advancements.

In a bid to strengthen Gaza's struggling health infrastructure, the WHO intends to introduce several prefabricated hospitals to ease the burden on local healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)