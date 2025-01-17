Left Menu

Mystery Illness Claims Lives in Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities Intensify Investigation

The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is investigating a mysterious illness in Budhal village, Rajouri district, where 16 people have died. Health and police authorities are conducting extensive investigations, but test results have yet to reveal the cause. The government prioritizes public safety and justice for the affected families.

Updated: 17-01-2025 16:35 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is grappling with a mysterious illness in Budhal village of Rajouri district that has resulted in 16 deaths. On Thursday, Abdullah directed health and police authorities to expedite investigations into the unexplained fatalities.

Amid growing public concern, the Chief Minister assured that resolving the crisis is the administration's topmost priority. 'The health and safety of our people remain our top priority,' Abdullah stated, emphasizing the government's commitment to finding the cause and ensuring justice for bereaved families.

Despite extensive efforts, including door-to-door surveys and tests by national health institutes, no definitive cause has been identified. With the situation critical, authorities have sealed affected homes and shifted families for close monitoring, while an 11-member SIT has been formed to spearhead the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

