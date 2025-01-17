Health Headlines: Novartis Win, Weight Loss Boosts, and More

A U.S. appeals court has granted Novartis a temporary pause on the release of a generic version of its heart-failure drug, Entresto, as the court reviews a longer ban request. The decision holds off MSN Pharmaceuticals' launch of its product.

In Germany, authorities plan to end an emergency ordinance put in place to prevent foot-and-mouth disease, as the agriculture ministry reports stability with no new cases detected. The German agriculture minister confirmed the isolated nature of incidents.

Novo Nordisk reveals promising results from a late-stage trial of high-dose semaglutide, which achieved an impressive 20.7% weight loss in patients. The trial involved 1,407 participants, underscoring the potential of Wegovy in addressing obesity.

