Health Headlines: Novartis Win, Weight Loss Boosts, and More

Global health highlights include a court pausing a generic version of a heart drug, Novo Nordisk's weight loss trial success, FDA-approved cancer therapy, U.S. healthcare regulatory concerns, and Mozambique's abortion controversy impacting an AIDS program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:28 IST
A U.S. appeals court has granted Novartis a temporary pause on the release of a generic version of its heart-failure drug, Entresto, as the court reviews a longer ban request. The decision holds off MSN Pharmaceuticals' launch of its product.

In Germany, authorities plan to end an emergency ordinance put in place to prevent foot-and-mouth disease, as the agriculture ministry reports stability with no new cases detected. The German agriculture minister confirmed the isolated nature of incidents.

Novo Nordisk reveals promising results from a late-stage trial of high-dose semaglutide, which achieved an impressive 20.7% weight loss in patients. The trial involved 1,407 participants, underscoring the potential of Wegovy in addressing obesity.

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

