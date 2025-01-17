Junior Doctors End Protest After Hospital Negligence Scandal

Junior doctors at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital called off their cease-work protest on Friday evening, allowing services to return to normal. The protest had been initiated after 12 doctors were suspended for alleged negligence in a case resulting in a patient's death.

During the protest, several departments, including emergency and ICU, were affected. The junior doctors stood in solidarity with their suspended colleagues, demanding the reversal of the suspension orders. Their protest highlighted broader issues within the health sector, such as systemic corruption.

An investigation showed potential negligence in a case involving expired intravenous fluid, which precipitated the suspension of involved medical staff. The state government, backed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, insists the suspensions ensure accountability. Normalcy has since returned to the hospital, easing patient and family anxieties.

