Junior Doctors End Protest After Hospital Negligence Scandal

Junior doctors at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital ended their protest on Friday. The protest began after the suspension of 12 doctors accused of negligence leading to a patient’s death. The doctors demanded the revocation of suspensions, highlighting systemic corruption in the health sector. Services are now returning to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Midnapore | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital called off their cease-work protest on Friday evening, allowing services to return to normal. The protest had been initiated after 12 doctors were suspended for alleged negligence in a case resulting in a patient's death.

During the protest, several departments, including emergency and ICU, were affected. The junior doctors stood in solidarity with their suspended colleagues, demanding the reversal of the suspension orders. Their protest highlighted broader issues within the health sector, such as systemic corruption.

An investigation showed potential negligence in a case involving expired intravenous fluid, which precipitated the suspension of involved medical staff. The state government, backed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, insists the suspensions ensure accountability. Normalcy has since returned to the hospital, easing patient and family anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

