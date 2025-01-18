AIIMS Awantipora Set for November Launch
AIIMS in Awantipora is slated to become operational by November's end, according to officials. After a review meeting led by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, it was revealed the project is 61% complete. Executive Director Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty detailed the progress and completion timeline for individual blocks.
Officials have announced that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Awantipora, Kashmir, is expected to be operational by the end of November.
The announcement came following a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, which was attended by AIIMS Awantipora authorities and representatives from various government departments. During the meeting, it was disclosed that the project has achieved an overall physical progress of approximately 61%.
Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty, Executive Director of AIIMS Awantipora, outlined the progress and the anticipated completion timeline for individual blocks, stating that the AIIMS is set to be functional by November this year. Chief Secretary Dulloo reviewed the infrastructure status and proposed timelines for completion, urging increased workforce deployment post-winter.
