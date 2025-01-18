Inter-Ministerial Task Force Investigates Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri

In a move to address the mysterious deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned an inter-ministerial task force to investigate the fatalities.

The team, led by a senior Union home ministry officer, comprises specialists from ministries of health and family welfare, agriculture, chemicals and fertilisers, and water resources. They will cooperate with local authorities to offer relief and preventive measures.

Sixteen residents of Budhal village have died from an unidentified illness in the last 45 days, sparking concern over fever and nausea symptoms. Despite extensive inquiries, initial findings suggest that the deaths are not linked to any contagious disease.

