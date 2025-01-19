Left Menu

Missing Moroccan Truckers Amid Sahel Instability

Four Moroccan truck drivers went missing in the volatile border area between Burkina Faso and Niger while traveling without a security escort. Efforts are underway by the Moroccan embassy and Burkina Faso authorities to locate them amidst ongoing threats from Islamist militant groups in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:20 IST
Missing Moroccan Truckers Amid Sahel Instability

Four Moroccan truck drivers disappeared on Saturday while navigating the treacherous border region between Burkina Faso and Niger. According to sources at the Moroccan embassy in Burkina Faso and a Moroccan transport union, the truckers were traveling without an escort when they vanished.

The three trucks, one of which carried a spare driver, embarked on their journey from Dori in Burkina Faso to Tera in Niger—a route plagued by jihadist threats. The area is known for insurgencies by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, severely destabilizing the Sahel states over the past decade.

The Moroccan embassy in Burkina Faso is actively collaborating with local authorities to locate the missing drivers. Given the heightened risks, Burkina Faso has been organizing security convoys to protect trucks against militant attacks. Despite waiting a week for an escort, the Moroccan trucks, laden with infrastructure equipment and departing from Casablanca weeks earlier, embarked unprotected, according to El Charki El Hamchi, Secretary General of Morocco's transporters' union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025