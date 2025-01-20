Left Menu

Tripura's First Drug De-addiction Centre Takes Ground

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the state's first drug de-addiction centre in Sepahijala. The facility, costing Rs 121.90 crore, includes modern amenities and will promote rehabilitation. Funded by the PM Divine scheme and state support, it aims to make Tripura drug-free through zero tolerance.

Tripura's First Drug De-addiction Centre Takes Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated the state's first drug de-addiction centre in Sepahijala district with a ceremonial 'bhumi puja'.

The centre, located in Bishramganj, boasts modern facilities including a swimming pool, yoga centre, and medical centre, aiming to rehabilitate individuals struggling with drug addiction.

Funded by Rs 121.90 crore, with contributions from the Ministry of Development for North Eastern Region under the PM Divine scheme and state funds, the project reflects a commitment to eradicate drug abuse in Tripura.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to drugs, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of community and law enforcement in tackling drug addiction.

Despite Opposition claims linking drug use to unemployment, Saha noted that 13,000 jobs have been created since 2018, alongside outsourcing and Daily Rated Workers initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

