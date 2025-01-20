New Mpox Variant Detected in England

In a recent announcement, Britain's health security agency (UKHSA) confirmed the detection of another case of the mpox variant clade Ib in England. This marks the sixth such case since October of the previous year.

The agency reassured the public, stating that the risk to the general population remains low. The clade Ib variant is associated with a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.

The latest case was found in East Sussex in a patient who had recently traveled from Uganda, where the variant is experiencing community transmission. Importantly, this case showed no connection to previous cases identified within England.

(With inputs from agencies.)