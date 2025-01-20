New Mpox Variant Detected in England
Another case of the mpox variant clade Ib has been identified in England, marking the sixth detection since October. While the risk remains low, the UK Health Security Agency highlights the variant's link to a global health emergency. This case emerged in East Sussex with travel history from Uganda.
In a recent announcement, Britain's health security agency (UKHSA) confirmed the detection of another case of the mpox variant clade Ib in England. This marks the sixth such case since October of the previous year.
The agency reassured the public, stating that the risk to the general population remains low. The clade Ib variant is associated with a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.
The latest case was found in East Sussex in a patient who had recently traveled from Uganda, where the variant is experiencing community transmission. Importantly, this case showed no connection to previous cases identified within England.
