Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Pledges for Organ Donation
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has registered for organ donation with the Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry. The pledge was formalized in the presence of officials from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization. This move highlights the importance of organ donation in India.
In a significant advocacy for organ donation, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has registered himself with the Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry (ABODR). The registration was completed on Monday, marking a pivotal step in promoting organ donation in the region.
The initiative was facilitated by representatives from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), led by nodal officer Dr. Elias Sharma, who visited Raj Bhawan to present the pledge certificate to the Lieutenant Governor.
The event, held during a program organized by the Bharatiya Jain Sansthan, also saw the presence of Sandeep Jain, president of the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan. The Lieutenant Governor's involvement underscores the crucial role of public figures in encouraging societal change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
