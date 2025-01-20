Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Pledges for Organ Donation

In a significant advocacy for organ donation, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has registered himself with the Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry (ABODR). The registration was completed on Monday, marking a pivotal step in promoting organ donation in the region.

The initiative was facilitated by representatives from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), led by nodal officer Dr. Elias Sharma, who visited Raj Bhawan to present the pledge certificate to the Lieutenant Governor.

The event, held during a program organized by the Bharatiya Jain Sansthan, also saw the presence of Sandeep Jain, president of the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan. The Lieutenant Governor's involvement underscores the crucial role of public figures in encouraging societal change.

