Swift Rise Defies Myths: The Ayurvedic Journey of Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav humorously attributed his rapid political ascent to 'fast-acting' Ayurvedic medicines, countering the common belief of their slow effectiveness. He shared these insights during his address at the Ayurveda Parv 2025, a national seminar held in Bhopal.

Yadav, who replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan post the November 2023 assembly polls, announced plans for an All India Institute of Ayurveda Sciences in Ujjain and an increase in the retirement age for government Ayurveda doctors to 65. He also revealed plans for eleven new Ayurveda colleges offering nursing and paramedical courses across Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, Yadav emphasized the global potential of Ayurveda, underscoring efforts to streamline clinic registrations and introduce Unani medicine education in Hindi. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role as a global ambassador for Yoga and Ayurveda.

(With inputs from agencies.)