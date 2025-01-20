Left Menu

Swift Rise Defies Myths: The Ayurvedic Journey of Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, humorously attributed his quick political ascent to the efficacy of Ayurvedic medicines, defying their reputation for slow action. At a national seminar, he announced initiatives in Ayurveda education and healthcare, promoting its integration into state frameworks.

Bhopal | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav humorously attributed his rapid political ascent to 'fast-acting' Ayurvedic medicines, countering the common belief of their slow effectiveness. He shared these insights during his address at the Ayurveda Parv 2025, a national seminar held in Bhopal.

Yadav, who replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan post the November 2023 assembly polls, announced plans for an All India Institute of Ayurveda Sciences in Ujjain and an increase in the retirement age for government Ayurveda doctors to 65. He also revealed plans for eleven new Ayurveda colleges offering nursing and paramedical courses across Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, Yadav emphasized the global potential of Ayurveda, underscoring efforts to streamline clinic registrations and introduce Unani medicine education in Hindi. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role as a global ambassador for Yoga and Ayurveda.

