Trump's Second Attempt: US to Withdraw from WHO

In a significant move, US President Donald Trump has once again signed an executive order to initiate America's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation. The decision underscores continuing tensions over financial contributions and the WHO's management of health crises.

President Trump's order follows his critical stance against the WHO since 2020, accusing it of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and lacking independence from political influences. This executive action is among several he signed after commencing his second term covering diverse issues from immigration to climate change.

The order details sending a presidential letter to the United Nations secretary-general about the withdrawal. Trump's decision could result in the loss of hundreds of millions in funding for the WHO, echoing a similar attempt he made in 2020, which was reversed by President Joe Biden upon taking office in 2021.

