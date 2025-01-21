Left Menu

Tragic Mystery in Rajouri: Unraveling the Enigma of Village Deaths

An inter-ministerial team is investigating the mysterious deaths of 17 people in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The probe focuses on neurotoxins and contaminated water. Authorities assure no public health risk from bacteria or viruses. The community awaits answers amid fear and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:10 IST
Tragic Mystery in Rajouri: Unraveling the Enigma of Village Deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level inter-ministerial team conducted its probe for the second consecutive day to uncover the cause behind the tragic deaths of 17 people in Badhaal village, Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, authorities confirmed.

Led by a director-rank officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central team spent six hours in the village on Monday. Their tasks included gathering samples and interacting with surviving family members and other villagers.

The investigation, ordered by Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to discover the reasons behind these fatalities, linked to three interconnected families, without a public health concern. Local experts, together with national specialists, are handling the urgent matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025