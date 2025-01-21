Tragic Mystery in Rajouri: Unraveling the Enigma of Village Deaths
An inter-ministerial team is investigating the mysterious deaths of 17 people in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The probe focuses on neurotoxins and contaminated water. Authorities assure no public health risk from bacteria or viruses. The community awaits answers amid fear and unity.
Country:
- India
A high-level inter-ministerial team conducted its probe for the second consecutive day to uncover the cause behind the tragic deaths of 17 people in Badhaal village, Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, authorities confirmed.
Led by a director-rank officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central team spent six hours in the village on Monday. Their tasks included gathering samples and interacting with surviving family members and other villagers.
The investigation, ordered by Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to discover the reasons behind these fatalities, linked to three interconnected families, without a public health concern. Local experts, together with national specialists, are handling the urgent matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
