Tragedy in the Mountains: Turkey's Ski Resort Inferno

A devastating fire engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel at a ski resort in Turkey's Bolu mountains, resulting in the tragic loss of 66 lives and injuries to 51 individuals. The inferno erupted in the wee hours on the restaurant floor of the 11-storey building, compelling guests to leap from windows for survival, according to Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu.

Emergency units quickly responded to find the structure surrounded, with desperate attempts by guests to escape evident through white bed sheets tethered from upper-floor windows. The scene presented a harrowing reminder of the vulnerability during such emergency situations.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but the incident at the Kartalkaya ski resort has sparked a national conversation on safety measures in tourist accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)