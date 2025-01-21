Left Menu

Tragedy in the Mountains: Turkey's Ski Resort Inferno

A fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains claimed 66 lives and injured 51. The blaze started in the early hours on the restaurant floor, forcing guests to jump out of windows to escape. Firefighters responded, finding makeshift ropes tied to windows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:58 IST
Tragedy in the Mountains: Turkey's Ski Resort Inferno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel at a ski resort in Turkey's Bolu mountains, resulting in the tragic loss of 66 lives and injuries to 51 individuals. The inferno erupted in the wee hours on the restaurant floor of the 11-storey building, compelling guests to leap from windows for survival, according to Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu.

Emergency units quickly responded to find the structure surrounded, with desperate attempts by guests to escape evident through white bed sheets tethered from upper-floor windows. The scene presented a harrowing reminder of the vulnerability during such emergency situations.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but the incident at the Kartalkaya ski resort has sparked a national conversation on safety measures in tourist accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025