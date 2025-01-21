Left Menu

EU 'Forever Chemicals' Ban and Global Health Shake-ups

The EU plans to ban PFAS in consumer products due to environmental concerns. The U.S. withdraws from WHO, impacting global health funding. France's bird flu response alters poultry trade. Swiss firm BioVersys eyes IPO. Tanzania confirms Marburg outbreak, while England detects a new mpox variant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is poised to prohibit the use of PFAS chemicals in consumer products, despite allowing certain industrial exemptions. Known as 'forever chemicals', they persist in nature, raising alarm over their accumulation in the environment and human bodies.

In a significant move, the United States will exit the World Health Organization, a decision announced by President Trump citing WHO's suspected political influence and financial imbalances. This withdrawal could substantially affect global health emergency responses and funding.

In other health-related updates, the U.S. and Canada have relaxed bans on some French poultry, the Basel-based BioVersys plans a public listing, and Tanzania reports a Marburg virus outbreak. Meanwhile, a new mpox variant has been identified in England, though risks remain low according to health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

