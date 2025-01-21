EU 'Forever Chemicals' Ban and Global Health Shake-ups

The European Union is poised to prohibit the use of PFAS chemicals in consumer products, despite allowing certain industrial exemptions. Known as 'forever chemicals', they persist in nature, raising alarm over their accumulation in the environment and human bodies.

In a significant move, the United States will exit the World Health Organization, a decision announced by President Trump citing WHO's suspected political influence and financial imbalances. This withdrawal could substantially affect global health emergency responses and funding.

In other health-related updates, the U.S. and Canada have relaxed bans on some French poultry, the Basel-based BioVersys plans a public listing, and Tanzania reports a Marburg virus outbreak. Meanwhile, a new mpox variant has been identified in England, though risks remain low according to health authorities.

