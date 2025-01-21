Diarrhoea Outbreak Sparks Health Crisis in Odisha's Puri District

A suspected outbreak of diarrhoea in the Kanas block of Odisha's Puri district has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Health authorities responded by visiting affected villages, dispensing medicine, and cautioning against the use of Daya River water, which was found contaminated.

Puri's chief district medical officer, Rupabhanu Mishra, stated that a joint inspection emphasized the locals' dependence on contaminated water sources. In response, tankers have been arranged to provide safe drinking water. Additionally, a health team and ambulance have been stationed in the area.

The health department reported 83 cases linked to the outbreak in Jaguleipadar village, spreading via Daya River. Numerous preventive actions, including house-to-house medical visits and water sanitation initiatives, are underway. Criticism of the state's handling emerged, with BJD leader Umakanta Samantaray demanding compensation for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)