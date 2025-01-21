Left Menu

Diarrhoea Outbreak Sparks Health Crisis in Odisha's Puri District

A suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Kanas block, Odisha, led to four deaths and affected 83 people. The administration took steps, including water supply via tankers, to combat contaminated drinking water from Daya River. Ongoing health measures and criticism of state response are highlighted in this health crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:02 IST
Diarrhoea Outbreak Sparks Health Crisis in Odisha's Puri District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected outbreak of diarrhoea in the Kanas block of Odisha's Puri district has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Health authorities responded by visiting affected villages, dispensing medicine, and cautioning against the use of Daya River water, which was found contaminated.

Puri's chief district medical officer, Rupabhanu Mishra, stated that a joint inspection emphasized the locals' dependence on contaminated water sources. In response, tankers have been arranged to provide safe drinking water. Additionally, a health team and ambulance have been stationed in the area.

The health department reported 83 cases linked to the outbreak in Jaguleipadar village, spreading via Daya River. Numerous preventive actions, including house-to-house medical visits and water sanitation initiatives, are underway. Criticism of the state's handling emerged, with BJD leader Umakanta Samantaray demanding compensation for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025