Left Menu

Pakistan Reports First Polio Case of 2025: A Challenging Year Ahead

Pakistan has reported its first poliovirus case of 2025 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, raising concerns for the health authorities. Despite ongoing efforts, the country continues to struggle with polio eradication. Mass vaccination campaigns are set to commence on February 3, targeting affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:06 IST
Pakistan Reports First Polio Case of 2025: A Challenging Year Ahead
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's health authorities have reported the country's first poliovirus case of 2025, detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district. The case poses a significant challenge as the nation strives to combat the crippling disease.

The National Emergency Operation Centre has confirmed this to be a wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case. In 2024, Pakistan reported 73 cases, with Balochistan witnessing the highest number. This new case signals another difficult year for Pakistan's polio eradication initiatives.

With a mass vaccination campaign launching on February 3, authorities are urging parents to ensure all children under five are vaccinated. Pakistan remains one of only two polio-endemic countries, sharing this plight with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025