Pakistan Reports First Polio Case of 2025: A Challenging Year Ahead
Pakistan has reported its first poliovirus case of 2025 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, raising concerns for the health authorities. Despite ongoing efforts, the country continues to struggle with polio eradication. Mass vaccination campaigns are set to commence on February 3, targeting affected regions.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's health authorities have reported the country's first poliovirus case of 2025, detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district. The case poses a significant challenge as the nation strives to combat the crippling disease.
The National Emergency Operation Centre has confirmed this to be a wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case. In 2024, Pakistan reported 73 cases, with Balochistan witnessing the highest number. This new case signals another difficult year for Pakistan's polio eradication initiatives.
With a mass vaccination campaign launching on February 3, authorities are urging parents to ensure all children under five are vaccinated. Pakistan remains one of only two polio-endemic countries, sharing this plight with Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Blast in Bijapur: Security Forces Vow Naxalism Eradication
A Musical Campaign: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Tone for Delhi Elections
AAP Launches Campaign Song for 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls
AAP's Anthem Resounds: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Kicks Off 2025 Campaign
BJP Ramps Up Campaign for Delhi Assembly Polls Amid Allegations