Pakistan Reports First Polio Case of 2025: A Challenging Year Ahead

Pakistan's health authorities have reported the country's first poliovirus case of 2025, detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district. The case poses a significant challenge as the nation strives to combat the crippling disease.

The National Emergency Operation Centre has confirmed this to be a wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case. In 2024, Pakistan reported 73 cases, with Balochistan witnessing the highest number. This new case signals another difficult year for Pakistan's polio eradication initiatives.

With a mass vaccination campaign launching on February 3, authorities are urging parents to ensure all children under five are vaccinated. Pakistan remains one of only two polio-endemic countries, sharing this plight with Afghanistan.

