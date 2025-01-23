Inflation and Sovereign Debt: Norway's Wealth Fund CEO Warns of Market Risks

Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, has issued a warning about inflationary pressures in the United States, which he believes could impact financial markets this year. During a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Tangen outlined his concerns.

One of the major risks highlighted by Tangen was the global level of sovereign debt. He questioned whether investors might reach a point where they consider government debt to be too excessive worldwide, which could lead them to demand significantly higher coupons for financing governments.

The fund, with holdings in around 9,000 companies across more than 70 countries and representing 1.5% of global equities, wields significant influence in the finance sector. Tangen's insights are notable given the fund's extensive reach and impact on global investment strategies.

