Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape

Union Minister Amit Shah praised Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as the best public welfare scheme by PM Narendra Modi. Shah highlighted its impact, allowing 60 crore citizens to avail free healthcare. The initiative exemplifies the Modi government's strides in enhancing India's healthcare system and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:29 IST
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah lauded Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as the standout welfare initiative from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, describing it as unparalleled in its scope and impact. Shah made these remarks during the inauguration of a trust-run cancer hospital on Dumas Road.

The minister emphasized the scheme's monumental reach, with nearly 60 crore citizens now eligible for up to Rs 5 lakh in free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat. The hospital, built at a cost of Rs 250 crore, will accept patients possessing the Ayushman Bharat card.

Highlighting the government's comprehensive approach to healthcare, Shah noted the increase in India's healthcare budget from Rs 37,000 crore to Rs 98,000 crore since 2013-14, alongside the growth of medical colleges from 387 to 766, considerably boosting the output of MBBS doctors. Additional initiatives include advancements in the AYUSH sector and promoting sports for better immunity.

