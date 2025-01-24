Asia-Pacific Innovators Transform Healthcare with Climate Resilience Hackathon

Singapore hosted the inaugural Asia-Pacific Global Health Innovation Hackathon 2025, where innovative solutions tackling health challenges and climate change were celebrated. Diverse teams from across Asia-Pacific secured the top prizes with groundbreaking health technologies.

Three standout teams, including Team Lung Guardian, Team MyHeart Air, and Team RodentWatch, presented tech-driven solutions addressing respiratory diseases, cardiovascular risks, and rodent-borne illnesses. Their efforts earned them a comprehensive six-month incubation programme.

Organisers aim to foster an Asia-Pacific network for climate health innovation, pushing forward adaptive healthcare solutions to benefit communities regionally and beyond. SingHealth's leaders emphasised the hackathon's role in driving collaboration and scaling impactful healthcare innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)