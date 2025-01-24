India-UK Forge Robust Health and Life Sciences Partnership

India and the United Kingdom have officially entered into a 'Health and Life Sciences Partnership' aimed at reinforcing their ties in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. This landmark agreement was signed in London by UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting and in Delhi by India's Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The memorandum of understanding focuses on enhancing collaboration in health technology, digitisation, and antimicrobial resistance. Both nations aim to share expertise, particularly with India being a significant producer of generic antibiotics, which is crucial for affordable healthcare.

Key elements of the agreement include joint research, digital health interventions like telemedicine, and efforts to boost health security and tackle public health challenges. The partnership also explores medical value travel and aims to strengthen regulatory frameworks for medicines and medical devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)