Illegal Kidney Transplants: Telangana's Crackdown on Unauthorized Surgeries

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has assigned the state police's CID to investigate illegal kidney transplants at a private hospital. Evidence will be gathered for stringent action, with coordination among neighboring states to prevent such practices. Preliminary findings revealed unauthorized surgeries involving donors from Tamil Nadu and recipients from Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rose in Telangana as Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha ordered an investigation into unauthorized kidney transplant surgeries at a local private hospital. The directive follows a review of a preliminary report by a committee of medical experts suggesting illegal operations.

The minister emphasized the need for interstate cooperation, instructing that the situation be reported to authorities in neighboring states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. The aim is to halt the exploitation of disadvantaged individuals in kidney donation schemes.

Authorities revealed that kidneys from donors in Tamil Nadu were transplanted into recipients from Karnataka without necessary approvals. Plans are underway to gather solid evidence for legal action against the hospital, and to monitor private and corporate hospital surgeries to ensure compliance with regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

