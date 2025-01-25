Nine Arrested in Shocking Illegal Kidney Transplant Racket Bust
Nine individuals, including two doctors, were arrested following the bust of an illegal kidney transplantation racket at a private hospital. The operation, revealed by a police inquiry, involved unauthorized transplants, with suspects still absconding. The case has been handed over to the state's CID for further investigation.
Nine individuals have been arrested in connection with an alleged illegal kidney transplantation racket at a private hospital, police confirmed on Saturday.
Rachakonda Commissionerate, in collaboration with the District Medical and Health Officer of Ranga Reddy district, conducted the operation based on credible information, targeting the hospital's management for alleged illicit activities at Saroor Nagar.
The suspects, including doctors and medical assistants, are accused of conducting unauthorized kidney transplants. The investigation continues as key figures remain absconding, with the case now transferred to the state's CID for further action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
