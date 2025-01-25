Red Cross Facilitates Exchanges Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The Red Cross announced the completion of its second phase in the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Saturday. This involved the transfer of four Israeli hostages from the enclave, while also aiding the release of detainees from Israeli centers.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, known for its neutrality and Swiss origins, conducted pre-departure interviews with 200 detainees in Israeli detention centers. Their aim was to assess detainees' health and confirm identities before any further action.

A total of 128 detainees were successfully transferred to Gaza and the West Bank. Local authorities were responsible for the logistics surrounding the release and transfer of the remaining individuals.

