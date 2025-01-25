Left Menu

Red Cross Facilitates Exchanges Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The Red Cross completed a phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, transferring four Israeli hostages and facilitating detainee releases. The International Committee of the Red Cross conducted health assessments and confirmed identities of 200 detainees, with 128 transferred to Gaza and the West Bank.

Updated: 25-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:17 IST
The Red Cross announced the completion of its second phase in the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Saturday. This involved the transfer of four Israeli hostages from the enclave, while also aiding the release of detainees from Israeli centers.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, known for its neutrality and Swiss origins, conducted pre-departure interviews with 200 detainees in Israeli detention centers. Their aim was to assess detainees' health and confirm identities before any further action.

A total of 128 detainees were successfully transferred to Gaza and the West Bank. Local authorities were responsible for the logistics surrounding the release and transfer of the remaining individuals.

