Jubilation in Israel as Four Soldiers Return Home from Gaza Captivity

Israelis celebrated the release of four soldiers from captivity in Gaza, sparking scenes of joy across the nation. The release was part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Families expressed relief and joy as the soldiers returned home, while the country remains hopeful for more hostages' freedom.

Updated: 25-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:15 IST
  • Israel

Israel erupted in celebrations on Saturday following the return of four Israeli soldiers who had been held hostage in Gaza for over a year. Crowds in Tel Aviv gathered to watch the live broadcast of their release, marking a significant moment of national joy and relief.

The soldiers, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, were set free after Hamas and Israel's ceasefire agreement was put into action. This release follows last weekend's freeing of three hostages, which is part of a complex exchange involving Palestinian prisoners.

The joyful scenes were tinged with hope for the remaining captives, as Israelis await the release of more hostages next week. The situation remains delicate, with entire families eagerly anticipating reunions with their loved ones still in captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

