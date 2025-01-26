Shining a Light on Red Light Therapy: A Clinical Perspective

Buffalo Buffalo (US), Jan 26 (The Conversation) - Red light therapy is gaining traction as a treatment for conditions such as wrinkles, acne, psoriasis, and certain cancer therapies. But is it the cure-all many claim it to be? Praveen Arany, an esteemed professor at the University of Buffalo, delves into the intricacies of this burgeoning therapy.

Red light therapy, otherwise known as photobiomodulation, employs doses of red light in clinical settings to stimulate cellular activity and promote healing. It spans the visible to near-infrared spectrum and has been found effective against pain, inflammation, and tissue damage.

Though widely available, further research is essential, particularly in home and commercial applications. The FDA is leaning towards stringent evaluations to ensure efficacy and safety, especially concerning laser devices that could potentially cause harm if misused.

