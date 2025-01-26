Breaking Barriers: Ending Leprosy Stigma in India
India still has 750 leprosy colonies segregated from mainstream society, highlighting urgent need to destigmatize leprosy. At a seminar on World Leprosy Day, officials and experts discussed challenges and advocated for legal reforms, early detection, and rehabilitation. Personal stories underscored the stigma and need for awareness.
In a crucial discussion on World Leprosy Day, S Govindaraj, Commissioner at the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, emphasized India's ongoing struggle with leprosy stigma, pointing out 750 colonies that remain segregated from mainstream society.
The seminar brought together officials, NGOs, and experts, underscoring the need for legal reforms and community-based solutions. Secretary of DEPwD Rajesh Aggarwal likened leprosy discrimination to 'worse than caste-based discrimination' and advocated for early detection and rehabilitation.
Personal stories, like that of leprosy survivor Shabnam Khan, highlighted the resilience and potential for overcoming societal rejection, while experts noted the high incidence rates in certain Indian districts, stressing the crucial need for awareness and destigmatization.
