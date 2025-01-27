Maharashtra Faces Rising GBS Outbreak Amidst Safety Concerns

In Maharashtra, India, health officials reported an alarming rise in Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) cases, with one fatality confirmed. Around 101 cases have emerged, mainly in Pune, raising concerns over the outbreak's magnitude.

The state's public health department has activated rapid response teams and assured citizens of preventive measures. A federal team has also been dispatched to evaluate the situation closely. Causes are under investigation, including potential water contamination issues in affected regions.

While GBS is generally non-communicable, experts emphasize the potential threat from infections linked to contaminated water. Authorities urge residents to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)