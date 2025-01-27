Maharashtra Faces Rising GBS Outbreak Amidst Safety Concerns
An outbreak of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra, India, has led to one death and reported 101 cases, primarily around Pune. Health officials are implementing preventive measures and investigating causes, such as water contamination, to control the spread.
In Maharashtra, India, health officials reported an alarming rise in Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) cases, with one fatality confirmed. Around 101 cases have emerged, mainly in Pune, raising concerns over the outbreak's magnitude.
The state's public health department has activated rapid response teams and assured citizens of preventive measures. A federal team has also been dispatched to evaluate the situation closely. Causes are under investigation, including potential water contamination issues in affected regions.
While GBS is generally non-communicable, experts emphasize the potential threat from infections linked to contaminated water. Authorities urge residents to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MDIndia and GIAFI Unite for Pioneering Insurance Conclave in Pune
Pune Property Prices Hit Record High Amid Slowing Sales
Pune Property Expo 2025: A Celebration of Real Estate Opportunities
Pune Set to Shine: 77th Army Day Parade with Historic Firsts
Army Day celebrations in Pune reflects our deep link with heritage of the region: Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.