Left Menu

UNICEF Health Camps Provide Lifeline for Sundarbans Communities

UNICEF's health camps in Sundarbans offer crucial medical support for women and children, tackling issues from malnourishment to high-risk pregnancies. With healthcare access limited by geographic and financial challenges, these camps bring registered doctors and essential medicines directly to remote communities, significantly improving health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gosaba | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:25 IST
UNICEF Health Camps Provide Lifeline for Sundarbans Communities
  • Country:
  • India

In the remote stretches of India's Sundarbans, UNICEF's local health camps are emerging as vital lifelines. These camps, set up in various villages, are addressing critical health issues faced by women and children, giving them much-needed access to medical care without the burden of traveling long distances.

Notably, these efforts come in the wake of devastating cyclones and are designed to mitigate healthcare inaccessibility caused by geographical and financial barriers. Health officials note the camps' impact, particularly on community awareness about health and prenatal care, with many childbirths now occurring safely in rural hospitals.

Dr. Rishi Majumdar, present at one such camp, noted the challenges of chronic and lifestyle diseases among attendees. As part of the initiative, elderly individuals like Renuka Mondal are also finding relief from persistent ailments through the free medicines provided, marking a significant improvement in their quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025