UNICEF Health Camps Provide Lifeline for Sundarbans Communities

In the remote stretches of India's Sundarbans, UNICEF's local health camps are emerging as vital lifelines. These camps, set up in various villages, are addressing critical health issues faced by women and children, giving them much-needed access to medical care without the burden of traveling long distances.

Notably, these efforts come in the wake of devastating cyclones and are designed to mitigate healthcare inaccessibility caused by geographical and financial barriers. Health officials note the camps' impact, particularly on community awareness about health and prenatal care, with many childbirths now occurring safely in rural hospitals.

Dr. Rishi Majumdar, present at one such camp, noted the challenges of chronic and lifestyle diseases among attendees. As part of the initiative, elderly individuals like Renuka Mondal are also finding relief from persistent ailments through the free medicines provided, marking a significant improvement in their quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)