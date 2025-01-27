Nagaland's United Battle: Eradicating TB with Community Power

The Nagaland government has issued a clarion call to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from the northeastern state by mobilizing all community stakeholders. Chief Secretary J Alam has directed district commissioners to join forces with civil society groups, church leaders, and other influencers to strategize on TB elimination goals.

Speaking at the 100-day TB elimination campaign launch, a national initiative started by the Prime Minister on December 7, 2024, Alam disclosed that three districts in Nagaland—Kohima, Mon, and Wokha—are flagged as high-incidence areas. He stressed the urgency for early intervention, highlighting untreated TB's infectious and fatal nature.

Commissioner Secretary Anoop Khinchi revealed the annual toll of 28 lakh new cases and 3.5 lakh deaths, noting the critical link between TB and undernutrition. The government's efforts include financial aid and community contributions to improve patients' nutrition, aiming to boost treatment success and reduce stigma.

(With inputs from agencies.)