Navigating Health Emergencies: Insights from HUE 2025

The 5th Handling Unexpected Emergencies (HUE) workshop, hosted by Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, attracted over 150 caregivers and elderly individuals, focusing on health emergency management in the elderly. This year's theme emphasized preparedness and precision in the 'Golden Years.'

The workshop explored early recognition, timely response, and optimal care strategies, delving into common ailments and their quick escalation. Esteemed specialists discussed brain health, cardiology, respiratory, and geriatric medicine, highlighting crucial early intervention and lifestyle tips.

The sessions included hands-on workstations about mobility support, nutrition, and cognitive well-being. Interactive elements ensured attendees left equipped with essential tools for effective emergency management and safeguarding the health and wellness of the elderly population.

