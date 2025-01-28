Navigating Health Emergencies: Insights from HUE 2025

Left Menu

The 5th edition of the Handling Unexpected Emergencies (HUE) workshop by Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road brought together over 150 participants to address health emergencies in the elderly. The event covered early recognition, response, and care strategies, aiming to prepare caregivers and the elderly for crisis management with a holistic approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The 5th Handling Unexpected Emergencies (HUE) workshop, hosted by Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, attracted over 150 caregivers and elderly individuals, focusing on health emergency management in the elderly. This year's theme emphasized preparedness and precision in the 'Golden Years.'

The workshop explored early recognition, timely response, and optimal care strategies, delving into common ailments and their quick escalation. Esteemed specialists discussed brain health, cardiology, respiratory, and geriatric medicine, highlighting crucial early intervention and lifestyle tips.

The sessions included hands-on workstations about mobility support, nutrition, and cognitive well-being. Interactive elements ensured attendees left equipped with essential tools for effective emergency management and safeguarding the health and wellness of the elderly population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

