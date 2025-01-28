Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare Services for Maha Kumbh Gathering

In preparation for the second 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the deployment of more than 1,000 medical professionals in the Maha Kumbh area. This move, disclosed by officials on Tuesday, aims to ensure comprehensive healthcare services for millions of expected attendees.

Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, modern medical facilities have been established across various sectors of the fair. These facilities include services ranging from minor to major surgeries, reflecting the administration's focus on healthcare readiness.

Around 300 specialist doctors are stationed at a super-speciality hospital in Mahakumbh Nagar to tackle any emergencies. The efforts have already benefited over two lakh individuals through OPD services, with more than 2.5 lakh tests conducted, underscoring the extensive healthcare apparatus in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)