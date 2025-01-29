Unveiling 'Fetus in Fetu': A Rare Medical Phenomenon in Maharashtra
A 32-year-old pregnant woman in Maharashtra is diagnosed with 'fetus in fetu', a rare anomaly where a malformed fetus is within another fetus. This condition, seen in roughly one in five lakh cases, was identified during a routine check-up at Buldhana District Women's Hospital.
A pregnant woman in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is facing a unique medical predicament, identified as 'fetus in fetu', an incredibly rare condition where one malformed fetus resides within another. This anomaly was discovered during a routine examination at the Buldhana District Women's Hospital.
Dr. Prasad Agarwal, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital, revealed that only about 200 cases have been documented globally, with the condition typically being identified postpartum. He noted his observation of the anomaly within a 35-week-old fetus.
The detection of 'fetus in fetu' prompted a second diagnostic opinion, confirmed by Dr. Shruti Thorat, a radiologist. The patient has since been referred to a facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in anticipation of a safe delivery and subsequent medical procedures.
