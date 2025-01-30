Rajwinder Mehdwan to Lead Roche Pharma India with Vision and Experience

Left Menu

Roche Pharma India has appointed Rajwinder Mehdwan as its new Country General Manager, effective from April 1, 2025. She will bring over 20 years of healthcare industry experience and join the CEETRIS region leadership team, succeeding V Simpson Emmanuel, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:10 IST
Roche Pharma India has named Rajwinder Mehdwan as its next Country General Manager, beginning April 1, 2025, the company announced on Thursday.

Mehdwan, with over two decades of healthcare industry experience, will join the CEETRIS region leadership team, directly reporting to Francois du Toit, the Area Head of CEETRIS at Roche Pharmaceuticals.

Currently serving as General Manager at Roche Pharma Norway, Mehdwan's extensive experience with firms like Johnson & Johnson positions her as a valuable addition to Roche's executive team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

