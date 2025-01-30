Rajwinder Mehdwan to Lead Roche Pharma India with Vision and Experience

Roche Pharma India has named Rajwinder Mehdwan as its next Country General Manager, beginning April 1, 2025, the company announced on Thursday.

Mehdwan, with over two decades of healthcare industry experience, will join the CEETRIS region leadership team, directly reporting to Francois du Toit, the Area Head of CEETRIS at Roche Pharmaceuticals.

Currently serving as General Manager at Roche Pharma Norway, Mehdwan's extensive experience with firms like Johnson & Johnson positions her as a valuable addition to Roche's executive team.

(With inputs from agencies.)