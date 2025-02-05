Left Menu

Legacy of Compassion: Aga Khan and The Prince Aly Khan Hospital

The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, founded the Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Mumbai, renowned for its cardiac care, oncology, and bone marrow services. The hospital serves as a regional and international referral center, emphasizing quality healthcare inspired by the Aga Khan's legacy.

The passing of Aga Khan, the revered spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, marks the end of an era committed to altruism and service. His impactful legacy includes the establishment of the Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Mumbai, known for its cardiac surgery, oncology, and bone marrow transplant services.

Founded in 1945, this 158-bed multi-specialty hospital has achieved ISO certification for its excellent cardiovascular services and acts as a crucial referral center both regionally and internationally. Situated in Mazagaon, south Mumbai, the hospital boasts a full range of medical departments and 24-hour emergency care.

In keeping with Aga Khan's mission to uplift global healthcare, the Prince Aly Khan Hospital provides a comprehensive suite of services—and even free care for the poor. This vision continues through the Aga Khan Health Services, which impacts 12 million people annually, improving healthcare in developing regions. A statement of condolences from the organization emphasized ongoing commitment to the principles set by the Aga Khan.

