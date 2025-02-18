Kerala on High Alert: Tackling the Nipah Virus Threat

As Kerala faces the looming threat of a Nipah virus outbreak, health authorities have issued a strong call for public vigilance. This alert comes as antibodies against the virus have been detected in fruit bats in districts including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

In a proactive move, Wayanad District Medical Officer P Dinesh announced that the health department has ramped up its Nipah surveillance and preventive measures. This is part of a comprehensive One Health approach that involves all healthcare centers in the region.

Authorities advise citizens to avoid consuming fruits that appear to have been tampered with by animals or have fallen to the ground. Additionally, public cooperation and heightened awareness are critical in combating the virus by preventing direct contact with potential carriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)