India to Eliminate TB by 2025: A Bold Commitment Ahead of Global Goals

India is on course to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, five years ahead of the global target. Union Health Minister J P Nadda stated this ambitious goal during the 9th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Healthcare in Puri.

Efforts are underway with the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, which identified 500,000 patients in 455 districts. Telemedicine and drone delivery are being leveraged to expand healthcare access, particularly in remote areas. The implementation involves collaboration with public representatives for effective policy translation.

Addressing a gathering of health officials, Nadda emphasized a holistic approach toward improving healthcare delivery systems, supporting telehealth, and expanding infrastructure to achieve the TB elimination target. Odisha's health infrastructure enhancement plans further align with national goals for comprehensive healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)