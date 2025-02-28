Left Menu

India to Eliminate TB by 2025: A Bold Commitment Ahead of Global Goals

India's Health Minister J P Nadda announced the country's efforts to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, surpassing global targets. At the National Summit on Public Healthcare in Puri, strategies were unveiled including the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, telemedicine advancements, and initiatives to improve healthcare access in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:49 IST
India to Eliminate TB by 2025: A Bold Commitment Ahead of Global Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on course to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, five years ahead of the global target. Union Health Minister J P Nadda stated this ambitious goal during the 9th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Healthcare in Puri.

Efforts are underway with the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, which identified 500,000 patients in 455 districts. Telemedicine and drone delivery are being leveraged to expand healthcare access, particularly in remote areas. The implementation involves collaboration with public representatives for effective policy translation.

Addressing a gathering of health officials, Nadda emphasized a holistic approach toward improving healthcare delivery systems, supporting telehealth, and expanding infrastructure to achieve the TB elimination target. Odisha's health infrastructure enhancement plans further align with national goals for comprehensive healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025