Tragic Home Birth in Thane: Premature Baby Dies En Route to Hospital

A woman in Thane, Maharashtra, gave birth prematurely at home, resulting in the death of her baby en route to the hospital. The family hasn't explained why the delivery wasn't hospital-bound. Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death, and the woman is receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman in Thane city, Maharashtra, faced a tragic incident as she gave birth to a premature baby girl at home. The infant died while being transported to the hospital, police reported on Wednesday.

The woman, residing in the Waghbil area, was six months pregnant and delivered the baby at home on March 2. Both mother and child were in critical condition and were swiftly taken to a civic hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared the baby brought dead, according to Kasarwadavali police station officials.

The family did not disclose the reasons for opting to deliver at home instead of a hospital setting. The infant's body has been sent for a postmortem, and the authorities have registered a case of accidental death. The mother is currently under medical care at the hospital, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

