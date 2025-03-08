Left Menu

Tragic Loss and the Silent Threat of Hantavirus

Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, died from hantavirus infection. This virus, spread through contact with rodents, is not transmissible between humans and has no specific treatment. Found mostly in the southwestern US, the virus causes severe lung infections, highlighting the need for rodent exposure prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic development, Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, has died from a hantavirus infection, health officials in New Mexico confirmed on Friday.

Hantavirus, a pathogen transmitted through contact with rodents and their excretions, can lead to severe and fatal lung infections. It is not contagious between humans, but its rapid progression makes early medical intervention crucial.

According to the CDC, there have been 864 cases reported in the US since tracking began in 1993, primarily in the southwestern states. New Mexico reported the highest number of cases. Researchers emphasize the importance of rodent exposure prevention to mitigate infection risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

