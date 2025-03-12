Former WHO Scientist Advocates Air Purifiers in Schools Amidst Worsening Air Quality
Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan recommends air purifiers in schools to protect children from severe air pollution in Delhi. She highlights the importance of actionable steps to address pollution, including expanding public transport and enforcing strict industrial emission laws.
Former World Health Organisation chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has called for the installation of air purifiers in all government and private schools to safeguard children against hazardous air pollution, particularly in cities like Delhi. She emphasized that children breathe faster and are more vulnerable to pollutants that settle closer to the ground.
Swaminathan, who serves as an advisor to India's health ministry, pointed out that data on air pollution is ample, but action is now crucial. She proposed an array of solutions including improving air quality in schools, expanding public transport, and enforcing stricter industrial pollution regulations. She also highlighted the need for affordable LPG for low-income families to replace biomass.
Air pollution continues to plague India, with Delhi frequently experiencing alarming levels, impacting education systems, as noted by the Supreme Court. The latest World Air Quality Report indicates Delhi as the most polluted capital, while India is ranked fifth worldwide. Swaminathan encourages a comprehensive approach in the fight against pollution.
