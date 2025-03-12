Left Menu

Former WHO Scientist Advocates Air Purifiers in Schools Amidst Worsening Air Quality

Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan recommends air purifiers in schools to protect children from severe air pollution in Delhi. She highlights the importance of actionable steps to address pollution, including expanding public transport and enforcing strict industrial emission laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:10 IST
Former WHO Scientist Advocates Air Purifiers in Schools Amidst Worsening Air Quality
air pollution
  • Country:
  • India

Former World Health Organisation chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has called for the installation of air purifiers in all government and private schools to safeguard children against hazardous air pollution, particularly in cities like Delhi. She emphasized that children breathe faster and are more vulnerable to pollutants that settle closer to the ground.

Swaminathan, who serves as an advisor to India's health ministry, pointed out that data on air pollution is ample, but action is now crucial. She proposed an array of solutions including improving air quality in schools, expanding public transport, and enforcing stricter industrial pollution regulations. She also highlighted the need for affordable LPG for low-income families to replace biomass.

Air pollution continues to plague India, with Delhi frequently experiencing alarming levels, impacting education systems, as noted by the Supreme Court. The latest World Air Quality Report indicates Delhi as the most polluted capital, while India is ranked fifth worldwide. Swaminathan encourages a comprehensive approach in the fight against pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025