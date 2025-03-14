Mild Reactions to IV Glucose in Sangrur Prompt Stock Withdrawal

In Sangrur, fifteen patients recently reported mild reactions following the administration of intravenous glucose at a local civil hospital. This prompted immediate action from authorities, who decided to withdraw the affected batch of medicine to prevent further incidents.

AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj visited the hospital to check on the well-being of the patients. She expressed her concern and assured that she met with a team of doctors to assess the situation thoroughly. According to Bharaj, the necessary steps are being taken to ensure patient safety.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh confirmed that all patients are stable and emphasized that there is no cause for public panic. He announced that samples of the intravenous glucose have been sent for urgent testing, and strict action will be taken if there's evidence of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)