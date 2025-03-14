Left Menu

Mild Reactions to IV Glucose in Sangrur Prompt Stock Withdrawal

Fifteen patients in Sangrur experienced mild reactions after receiving intravenous glucose at the civil hospital. Authorities withdrew the affected batch. AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh assured the public that all affected patients are stable and under observation. Samples are being tested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:36 IST
Mild Reactions to IV Glucose in Sangrur Prompt Stock Withdrawal
  • Country:
  • India

In Sangrur, fifteen patients recently reported mild reactions following the administration of intravenous glucose at a local civil hospital. This prompted immediate action from authorities, who decided to withdraw the affected batch of medicine to prevent further incidents.

AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj visited the hospital to check on the well-being of the patients. She expressed her concern and assured that she met with a team of doctors to assess the situation thoroughly. According to Bharaj, the necessary steps are being taken to ensure patient safety.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh confirmed that all patients are stable and emphasized that there is no cause for public panic. He announced that samples of the intravenous glucose have been sent for urgent testing, and strict action will be taken if there's evidence of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025