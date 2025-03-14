Left Menu

Karnataka Ministers Push Forward State-of-the-Art Hospital Project

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inspected a new 100-bed multispecialty hospital in H R B R Layout. They emphasized high-quality design and urged faster completion. The project includes an ICU, dialysis center, and specialized consultation rooms to provide comprehensive healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:47 IST
Karnataka Ministers Push Forward State-of-the-Art Hospital Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George, in the company of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, conducted an inspection of the under-construction 100-bed multispecialty hospital in H R B R Layout on Friday.

George stressed the importance of the hospital's high-quality, patient-oriented design during his visit. He urged the Health department to provide necessary medical equipment and staffing. An official statement from the Minister's Office noted George's directive to expedite the project for early resident service.

Minister Rao praised George for his leadership in developing a model healthcare facility for the constituency. He requested a financial estimate, which he plans to propose to the Cabinet for approval. The hospital will feature modern facilities, including an ICU, dialysis center, and specialty consultation rooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025