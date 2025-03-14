Karnataka Ministers Push Forward State-of-the-Art Hospital Project
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inspected a new 100-bed multispecialty hospital in H R B R Layout. They emphasized high-quality design and urged faster completion. The project includes an ICU, dialysis center, and specialized consultation rooms to provide comprehensive healthcare.
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George, in the company of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, conducted an inspection of the under-construction 100-bed multispecialty hospital in H R B R Layout on Friday.
George stressed the importance of the hospital's high-quality, patient-oriented design during his visit. He urged the Health department to provide necessary medical equipment and staffing. An official statement from the Minister's Office noted George's directive to expedite the project for early resident service.
Minister Rao praised George for his leadership in developing a model healthcare facility for the constituency. He requested a financial estimate, which he plans to propose to the Cabinet for approval. The hospital will feature modern facilities, including an ICU, dialysis center, and specialty consultation rooms.
