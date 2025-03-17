BJP Legislators Protest Over Health Infrastructure in North Bengal
BJP legislators in West Bengal have protested against the government, alleging inadequate health infrastructure in the northern districts. They demand answers from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who holds the health portfolio. The protest highlights issues like lack of facilities for cardiology and neurology patients.
BJP legislators in West Bengal staged a protest on Monday, criticizing the state government for failing to develop adequate health infrastructure in the northern districts.
Demonstrating within the Assembly premises, the BJP members demanded answers from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also manages the health portfolio, regarding the state of healthcare in the region.
Holding saline bottles, the protesters underscored their claims of substandard facilities and the overall lack of adequate care for critical sectors like cardiology and neurology. Lead by Shankar Ghosh, the legislators called on the chief minister to address these shortcomings.
