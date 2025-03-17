Left Menu

BJP Legislators Protest Over Health Infrastructure in North Bengal

BJP legislators in West Bengal have protested against the government, alleging inadequate health infrastructure in the northern districts. They demand answers from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who holds the health portfolio. The protest highlights issues like lack of facilities for cardiology and neurology patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:52 IST
BJP Legislators Protest Over Health Infrastructure in North Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislators in West Bengal staged a protest on Monday, criticizing the state government for failing to develop adequate health infrastructure in the northern districts.

Demonstrating within the Assembly premises, the BJP members demanded answers from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also manages the health portfolio, regarding the state of healthcare in the region.

Holding saline bottles, the protesters underscored their claims of substandard facilities and the overall lack of adequate care for critical sectors like cardiology and neurology. Lead by Shankar Ghosh, the legislators called on the chief minister to address these shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025