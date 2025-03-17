Uttar Pradesh: A New Era in Medical Education and Healthcare

Uttar Pradesh has become a beacon of excellence in healthcare and medical education, marking significant progress during the BJP's eight-year governance. The government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has increased medical colleges, expanded medical seats, and promoted the AYUSH medicine system.

According to the Director General of Medical Education, Kinjal Singh, Uttar Pradesh currently hosts 80 medical colleges. Additionally, innovative initiatives like IIT-Kanpur's School of Medical Research and Technology are boosting research, setting a new standard in the state's healthcare landscape.

Furthermore, under the Mission Niramaya initiative, nursing and paramedical education have seen a quality uplift, with training centers being reopened and seats increased, naming Uttar Pradesh as a pioneer in medical education reform and accessibility.

