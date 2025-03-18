Left Menu

Delhi to Roll Out Ayushman Bharat Scheme Amid Healthcare Overhaul

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced that the government will sign an MoU with the Centre to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi, aiming to enrol one lakh people in the scheme within a month. Additionally, non-functional Mohalla Clinics operating on rented properties will be replaced by new clinics on government lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:37 IST
In a significant healthcare move, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh declared the government's decision to ink a memorandum of understanding with the Centre on April 10, gearing up to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital. The initiative targets enrolling one lakh individuals into the health cover scheme within a month.

This step aligns with a key electoral promise made by the BJP during the February Delhi Assembly elections. The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had opted for a separate healthcare plan, rejecting the AB-PMJAY.

Singh also revealed plans to shut down non-functional Mohalla Clinics, which currently operate on rented properties, proposing to replace them with new clinics on government land. 'These changes aim to enhance healthcare access,' Singh noted, as the AB-PMJAY scheme provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to over 55 crore beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

