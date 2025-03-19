Bill Gates Strengthens Ties with Indian Leaders for Healthcare and AI Advances
Bill Gates met Indian leaders to discuss the collaboration between the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in healthcare, AI, and agriculture. Gates highlighted India's progress in healthcare, supported by the Foundation, and discussed future cooperation in healthcare access and using AI for development.
Bill Gates, philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, convened with India's Union Health Minister J P Nadda and other notable leaders on Wednesday to review the ongoing collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation focusing on the healthcare sector.
In discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Gates explored the potential of Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics to enhance service delivery across healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment sectors.
The Gates Foundation's contributions were acknowledged, with promises to renew cooperative agreements aimed at ensuring affordable, quality healthcare. Additionally, discussions centered on food security and rural development, reinforcing Gates' commitment to India's developmental goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
