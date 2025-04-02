Controversy Erupts as States Challenge Trump's $11 Billion Health Funding Cut
Several Democratic-led states have taken legal action against the Trump administration over its decision to retract $11 billion in health funding. This move impacts programs developed during the COVID-19 era. Meanwhile, the FDA approves a freeze-dried version of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine, and Planned Parenthood faces funding cuts.
Democratic-led states are challenging the Trump administration in court over an $11 billion health funding cut, arguing that the Department of Health and Human Services lacks authority to retract funds allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic. This legal battle unfolds in Rhode Island, involving 23 states and the District of Columbia.
In another development, the FDA has approved a freeze-dried version of the mpox and smallpox vaccine from Denmark's Bavarian Nordic, enhancing transport, storage, and shelf life for long-term stockpiling. This comes amid health program shifts under the Trump administration's policies.
The Trump administration has also moved to cut federal family planning funds for Planned Parenthood, impacting services for the low-income population, including birth control and cancer screenings. The withdrawal directly affects affiliates under the Title X program, a fixture in U.S. healthcare since 1970.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- funding
- Trump
- Democratic states
- FDA
- vaccine
- Planned Parenthood
- COVID-19
- Title X
- legal action
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences Secures USFDA Approval for Apalutamide Tablets
Vaccine Skepticism in the Age of COVID-19: A New Wave of Doubt
Bill Gates Lauds India's AI Leadership and Vaccine Innovation
USDA Commits $100 Million to Bird Flu Vaccine & Therapy Research
FDA Expands Alnylam Heart Drug Approval Amid Health Policy Shifts