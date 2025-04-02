Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as States Challenge Trump's $11 Billion Health Funding Cut

Several Democratic-led states have taken legal action against the Trump administration over its decision to retract $11 billion in health funding. This move impacts programs developed during the COVID-19 era. Meanwhile, the FDA approves a freeze-dried version of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine, and Planned Parenthood faces funding cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:30 IST
Controversy Erupts as States Challenge Trump's $11 Billion Health Funding Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic-led states are challenging the Trump administration in court over an $11 billion health funding cut, arguing that the Department of Health and Human Services lacks authority to retract funds allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic. This legal battle unfolds in Rhode Island, involving 23 states and the District of Columbia.

In another development, the FDA has approved a freeze-dried version of the mpox and smallpox vaccine from Denmark's Bavarian Nordic, enhancing transport, storage, and shelf life for long-term stockpiling. This comes amid health program shifts under the Trump administration's policies.

The Trump administration has also moved to cut federal family planning funds for Planned Parenthood, impacting services for the low-income population, including birth control and cancer screenings. The withdrawal directly affects affiliates under the Title X program, a fixture in U.S. healthcare since 1970.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025