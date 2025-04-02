Controversy Erupts as States Challenge Trump's $11 Billion Health Funding Cut

Democratic-led states are challenging the Trump administration in court over an $11 billion health funding cut, arguing that the Department of Health and Human Services lacks authority to retract funds allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic. This legal battle unfolds in Rhode Island, involving 23 states and the District of Columbia.

In another development, the FDA has approved a freeze-dried version of the mpox and smallpox vaccine from Denmark's Bavarian Nordic, enhancing transport, storage, and shelf life for long-term stockpiling. This comes amid health program shifts under the Trump administration's policies.

The Trump administration has also moved to cut federal family planning funds for Planned Parenthood, impacting services for the low-income population, including birth control and cancer screenings. The withdrawal directly affects affiliates under the Title X program, a fixture in U.S. healthcare since 1970.

(With inputs from agencies.)