India's New Initiative: A Centre of Excellence for Traditional Medicine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled plans for a Centre of Excellence dedicated to researching and promoting traditional medicine. This announcement was made at the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit held in Bangkok.

Highlighting the importance of traditional medicine, Modi stated that public health remains a crucial component of social development. The new initiative, he explained, includes support for training in cancer care across BIMSTEC countries. The Centre aims to bolster research and the dissemination of traditional medicine practices between India and Thailand.

Thailand and India share a strong tradition of medical systems, underscoring their ongoing collaboration. The initiative is expected to enhance academic partnerships and foster innovations in Ayurveda and Thai traditional medicine. This effort is further reinforced by scholarship opportunities offered through India's Ministry of Ayush, benefiting students from BIMSTEC regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)