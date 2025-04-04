Left Menu

India's New Initiative: A Centre of Excellence for Traditional Medicine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of a Centre of Excellence to enhance research in traditional medicine at the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. This effort is aimed at improving healthcare and fostering academic collaboration between India and Thailand, particularly in Ayurveda and traditional Thai practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:03 IST
India's New Initiative: A Centre of Excellence for Traditional Medicine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled plans for a Centre of Excellence dedicated to researching and promoting traditional medicine. This announcement was made at the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit held in Bangkok.

Highlighting the importance of traditional medicine, Modi stated that public health remains a crucial component of social development. The new initiative, he explained, includes support for training in cancer care across BIMSTEC countries. The Centre aims to bolster research and the dissemination of traditional medicine practices between India and Thailand.

Thailand and India share a strong tradition of medical systems, underscoring their ongoing collaboration. The initiative is expected to enhance academic partnerships and foster innovations in Ayurveda and Thai traditional medicine. This effort is further reinforced by scholarship opportunities offered through India's Ministry of Ayush, benefiting students from BIMSTEC regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025