Controversy Erupts at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune faced backlash for refusing treatment to a pregnant woman over an advance payment issue. Following her subsequent death, the hospital decided to eliminate deposit requirements for emergency cases. The incident sparked political protests and prompted an official inquiry.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune has come under intense scrutiny after claims surfaced that it denied treatment to a pregnant woman due to the non-payment of an advance of Rs 10 lakh. The woman, who was married to a BJP MLC's secretary, was transferred to another hospital where she tragically died after delivering twins.

The incident drew widespread condemnation and prompted the hospital to cease advance deposit demands for emergency cases. In a statement, the hospital's medical director, Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, expressed regret and defended the institution by outlining their usual practices, while stressing their willingness to assist the patient financially.

Amid allegations and protests from various political factions, the hospital insisted that the accusations were misleading. An inquiry has been initiated as Maharashtra's Chief Minister announced an official investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

