Resignation Follows Hospital Controversy Over Pregnant Woman’s Tragic Death

Controversy surrounds the Pune-based Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following the death of a pregnant woman, attributed to the refusal of admission over a Rs 10 lakh deposit. Consequently, Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas, a consulting obstetrician and gynaecologist at the facility, has submitted his resignation amid public outcry and social media criticism.

The deceased, Tanisha Bhise, was the wife of the personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe. Amid charges that she was denied admission due to the unpaid deposit, her demise at another healthcare facility, after delivering twin daughters, has escalated tensions. This incident sparked accusations against Dr. Ghaisas, whom the family alleges demanded the deposit before her admission.

Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, noted in his statement that Dr. Ghaisas's resignation was driven by significant mental pressure from public wrath and personal safety concerns. Meanwhile, police confirmed that BJP women's wing members allegedly vandalized a clinic connected to Dr. Ghaisas in Kothrud. Hospital authorities have processed his resignation and await approval from the trustees.

(With inputs from agencies.)